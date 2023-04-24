Settian Capital LP Has $1.61 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Settian Capital LP lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics accounts for approximately 1.4% of Settian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Settian Capital LP’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 606.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRSK. Raymond James increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,954.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,954.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $195.92. 312,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,181. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $214.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.46 and a 200 day moving average of $179.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.