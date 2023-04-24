Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,994 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 57,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 64,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $37.73. 2,114,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,363,151. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.79.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.