Secret Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $19.56 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Secret token can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $19.56 million and $15,762.05 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00145438 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00069182 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00037540 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00039536 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000175 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003647 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Secret Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00676774 USD and is up 5.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $9,419.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

