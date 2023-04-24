Searle & CO. Takes Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Searle & CO. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp bought a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $274,197,000. Cannell & Co. bought a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $52,879,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $4,289,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BN shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Brookfield Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE BN traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.18. 279,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.41. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.28.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $24.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

