Searle & CO. Raises Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Searle & CO. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,150 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Searle & CO.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
NIKE Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.47. 1,039,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,911,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.63 and its 200-day moving average is $113.73. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
NIKE Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
NIKE Company Profile
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.
