Searle & CO. Purchases Shares of 3,290 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,936,996,000. Edmp Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,333,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,563 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $661,865,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,648,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.12.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELV traded up $9.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $460.10. 483,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,870. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $109.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.02 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $472.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.27.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

