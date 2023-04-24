Searle & CO. Lowers Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Searle & CO. cut its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 24,076 shares during the quarter. Searle & CO.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,592,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,869,566,000 after purchasing an additional 279,742 shares in the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,356,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,303,120,000 after purchasing an additional 247,381 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,191,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,176,000 after purchasing an additional 316,982 shares in the last quarter. LTS One Management LP increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 4,962,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $450,744,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,208,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,851,000 after buying an additional 277,098 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

NYSE IFF traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.74. 385,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,667. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.53 and a 52-week high of $135.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.59.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $121.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.73.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Stories

