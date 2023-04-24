Searle & CO. Invests $206,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Searle & CO. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.85.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $210.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,704. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $223.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

