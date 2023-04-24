Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Barclays

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on STX. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho upgraded Seagate Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.76.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $56.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of -67.17, a P/E/G ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.95. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 124.86% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -333.33%.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Stories

