Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 388,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,386 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 6.8% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.48. 244,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,140. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.98.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
