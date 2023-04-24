Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 388,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,386 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 6.8% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.48. 244,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,140. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.98.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.