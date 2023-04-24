Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,448,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,675 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.40% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $186,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,128,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,239,000 after purchasing an additional 520,792 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $10,915,000. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 33,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SCHD stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,396,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,695. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.57 and its 200-day moving average is $74.59.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

