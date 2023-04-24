Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,160,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,964,000 after buying an additional 347,387 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,966,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,965,000 after buying an additional 187,186 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,755,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,201,000 after buying an additional 228,711 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,184,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,965,000 after acquiring an additional 206,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,264,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,966,000 after acquiring an additional 16,049 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.45. 75,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,631. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.99. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $70.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.