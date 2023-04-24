Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) is Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s 6th Largest Position

Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up about 2.6% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,210,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,423,270,000 after buying an additional 1,393,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,245,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,291,135,000 after buying an additional 1,537,620 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,838,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $863,324,000 after purchasing an additional 135,486 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,293,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,031,455,000 after purchasing an additional 326,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Schlumberger by 13.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,703,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,111,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,533,937. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.75. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $1,002,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,600.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $1,002,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,600.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,260,109. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Benchmark began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.53.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

