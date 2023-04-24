Scharf Investments LLC Sells 17,140 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Scharf Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,963,741 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 17,140 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 5.3% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Scharf Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Oracle worth $160,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,450,495,000 after purchasing an additional 121,666 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Oracle by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $760,893,000 after acquiring an additional 439,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117,443 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,518,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $520,230,000 after acquiring an additional 434,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,363,053 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $449,662,000 after buying an additional 402,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.17. 2,310,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,136,809. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $96.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.64. The company has a market cap of $256.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.46.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.