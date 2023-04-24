Scharf Investments LLC Lowers Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Scharf Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Progressive by 1,235.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,762,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,538 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 7.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,390,909,000 after acquiring an additional 806,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 15.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $713,841,000 after acquiring an additional 799,553 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 157.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,279,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,698,000 after acquiring an additional 781,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter valued at about $73,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,761.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,530,098 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.60.

PGR traded down $1.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.38. 1,114,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,494,465. The company has a market cap of $79.25 billion, a PE ratio of 97.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.61. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $106.35 and a 1 year high of $149.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

