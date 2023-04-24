Scharf Investments LLC Lowers Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Scharf Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of NIKE by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 27,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.17. 1,959,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,924,002. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.73. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $193.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.