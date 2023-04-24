Sapphire (SAPP) Price Tops $0.0298 on Major Exchanges

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $38.38 million and approximately $8.18 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for $0.0298 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,854.80 or 0.06750818 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00060771 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00019657 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00039176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019572 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006897 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000680 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,288,899,813 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.