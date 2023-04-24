Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stephens from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SASR has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $24.23 on Thursday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.48 and a 1-year high of $43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $159.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.43 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 27.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 181.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4,565.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 246.1% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.