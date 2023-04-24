Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29, Zacks reports. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter.
Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.89. The stock had a trading volume of 27,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,984. Sandvik AB has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average is $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.00.
Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions.
