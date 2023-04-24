Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29, Zacks reports. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter.

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.89. The stock had a trading volume of 27,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,984. Sandvik AB has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average is $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Rating ) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions.

