Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.43

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.43 and last traded at $39.31, with a volume of 154788 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.21.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Safran from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.64.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense, and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense, and Aerosystems, Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

