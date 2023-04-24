SafeMoon V2 Trading Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (SFM)

SafeMoon V2 (SFM) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Over the last week, SafeMoon V2 has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. SafeMoon V2 has a total market capitalization of $110.40 million and $1.21 million worth of SafeMoon V2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeMoon V2 token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About SafeMoon V2

SafeMoon V2 launched on February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon V2’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,686,225,624 tokens. The official website for SafeMoon V2 is safemoon.com. The Reddit community for SafeMoon V2 is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon. SafeMoon V2’s official Twitter account is @safemoon. SafeMoon V2’s official message board is safemoon.medium.com.

Buying and Selling SafeMoon V2

According to CryptoCompare, “SFM is the native token of SafeMoon, a community-focused DeFi token launched in 2021. The SafeMoon protocol combines RFI tokenomics and an auto-liquidity generating protocol, and has three functions that occur during each trade: Reflection, LP Acquisition, and Burn. The protocol offers token holders up to 80% APY depending on the number of coins held and has a coin-burning strategy, making it a deflationary digital currency. SafeMoon plans to develop an NFT exchange, charity projects, and crypto educational apps as part of its expanding ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon V2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon V2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeMoon V2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

