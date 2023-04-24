Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.80.

RHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $90.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $70.46 and a 52-week high of $98.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.58%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

