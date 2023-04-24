Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target to $15.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HBAN. UBS Group cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average is $13.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

