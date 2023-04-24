Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $164.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $164.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RGA. Citigroup raised Reinsurance Group of America from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.67.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $140.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $104.46 and a fifty-two week high of $153.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.55.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Institutional Trading of Reinsurance Group of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,721,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,115,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $895,227,000 after buying an additional 88,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,917,000 after buying an additional 108,922 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,670,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,109,000 after buying an additional 116,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,518,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,056,000 after acquiring an additional 32,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

