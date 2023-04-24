ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 67,726 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 123,026 shares.The stock last traded at $53.83 and had previously closed at $53.73.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Company Profile

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

