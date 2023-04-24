Robert W. Baird Cuts WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target to $50.00

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

WSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair started coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.67.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 3.4 %

WSC stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.52. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Insider Activity

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $590.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.95 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 14.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Erika T. Davis acquired 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at $319,753.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Erika T. Davis acquired 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at $319,753.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.47 per share, with a total value of $252,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $504,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 453.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Further Reading

