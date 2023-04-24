Robert W. Baird Cuts TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target to $18.00

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TASK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on TaskUs from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.63.

TaskUs Stock Performance

Shares of TaskUs stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.65. TaskUs has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $33.44. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TaskUs

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). TaskUs had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.71 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TaskUs will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in TaskUs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TaskUs in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in TaskUs during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

