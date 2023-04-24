Robert W. Baird Cuts TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target to $18.00

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASKGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TASK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on TaskUs from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.63.

TaskUs Stock Performance

Shares of TaskUs stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.65. TaskUs has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $33.44. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASKGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). TaskUs had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.71 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TaskUs will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TaskUs

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in TaskUs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TaskUs in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in TaskUs during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

