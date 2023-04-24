RLX Technology Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 6,383 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 51% compared to the average daily volume of 4,231 call options.

RLX Technology Price Performance

NYSE:RLX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.56. 2,055,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,177,467. RLX Technology has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on RLX Technology from $2.60 to $3.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,218,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,418 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of RLX Technology by 30.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 475,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 112,260 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RLX Technology by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,034,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,392,000 after buying an additional 257,261 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 22.0% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,347,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 423,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in RLX Technology by 186.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,713,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,100 shares in the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RLX Technology

(Get Rating)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Featured Articles

