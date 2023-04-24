Ripio Credit Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $15,165.94 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $15,165.94 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008383 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00028666 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020583 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00018917 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001255 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,401.27 or 1.00004070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.0021508 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $13,083.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.