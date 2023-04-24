Reviewing V2X (NYSE:VVX) and Vow ASA (OTCMKTS:SSHPF)

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) and Vow ASA (OTCMKTS:SSHPF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for V2X and Vow ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score V2X 0 0 2 1 3.33 Vow ASA 0 1 0 0 2.00

V2X currently has a consensus target price of $53.33, indicating a potential upside of 23.43%. Given V2X’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe V2X is more favorable than Vow ASA.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio V2X $2.89 billion 0.46 -$14.33 million $0.21 205.76 Vow ASA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares V2X and Vow ASA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Vow ASA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than V2X.

Profitability

This table compares V2X and Vow ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets V2X -0.50% 14.50% 4.78% Vow ASA N/A N/A N/A

Summary

V2X beats Vow ASA on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About V2X

V2X, Inc. provides solutions and support to defense clients globally. It delivers integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. The company was founded on July 5, 2022 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

