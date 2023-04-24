Reviewing Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) & American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT)

Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Rating) and American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Dexus and American Assets Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Dexus alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dexus 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Assets Trust 0 3 0 0 2.00

American Assets Trust has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.46%. Given American Assets Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Assets Trust is more favorable than Dexus.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

92.3% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.4% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Dexus and American Assets Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dexus N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Assets Trust $422.65 million 2.56 $55.88 million $0.73 24.45

American Assets Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Dexus.

Profitability

This table compares Dexus and American Assets Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dexus N/A N/A N/A American Assets Trust 10.29% 3.63% 1.45%

Summary

American Assets Trust beats Dexus on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dexus

(Get Rating)

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $44.3 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia, and directly own $16.5 billion of office and industrial properties. We manage a further $15.6 billion of office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties for third party clients. The group's $11.4 billion development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. With 1.6 million square metres of office workspace across 51 properties, we are Australia's preferred office partner. Dexus is a Top 50 entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (trading code: DXS) and is supported by more than 29,000 investors from 24 countries. With 36 years of expertise in property investment, development and asset management, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management, providing service excellence to tenants and delivering superior risk adjusted returns for investors.

About American Assets Trust

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space. The Retail segment includes rental of retail space. The Multifamily segment includes rental of apartments. The Mixed-Use segment includes rental of retail space and other tenant services. The company was founded on July 16, 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Dexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.