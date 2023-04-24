Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Sells 204 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,171 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,680,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.3 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Capital One Financial cut ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.33.

COP stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.94. 243,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,553,192. The company has a market capitalization of $123.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.66. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

