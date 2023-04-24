Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,725,000 after acquiring an additional 354,839 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,564,000 after purchasing an additional 244,127 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,480,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,925,000 after purchasing an additional 138,877 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,324,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,219,000 after purchasing an additional 155,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,239,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,112,000 after purchasing an additional 251,913 shares in the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.61. 32,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,836. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.57. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $131.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

