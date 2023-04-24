Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 24th (ACDVF, BCEKF, GFL, GIB, GLNCY, HRUFF, LBLCF, MAKSY, MLFNF, PUK)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 24th:
Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$29.00.
Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.00 to C$2.70.
CGI Group (TSE:GIB) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets to C$150.00.
Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 620 ($7.67) to GBX 610 ($7.55).
Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 602 ($7.45) to GBX 600 ($7.42).
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$15.25 to C$15.75.
Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$126.50 to C$128.50.
Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 146 ($1.81) to GBX 153 ($1.89).
Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets to C$27.00.
Prudential (NYSE:PUK) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,460 ($18.07) to GBX 1,550 ($19.18).
Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 5,840 ($72.27) to GBX 5,800 ($71.77).
Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. to €23.00 ($25.00).
Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$12.50 to C$13.00.
Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.