Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 24th (ACDVF, BCEKF, GFL, GIB, GLNCY, HRUFF, LBLCF, MAKSY, MLFNF, PUK)

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2023

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 24th:

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$29.00.

Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.00 to C$2.70.

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$52.00.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets to C$150.00.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 620 ($7.67) to GBX 610 ($7.55).

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 602 ($7.45) to GBX 600 ($7.42).

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$15.25 to C$15.75.

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$126.50 to C$128.50.

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 146 ($1.81) to GBX 153 ($1.89).

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets to C$27.00.

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,460 ($18.07) to GBX 1,550 ($19.18).

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 5,840 ($72.27) to GBX 5,800 ($71.77).

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. to €23.00 ($25.00).

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$12.50 to C$13.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.