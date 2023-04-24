Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 24th (ACDVF, BCEKF, GFL, GIB, GLNCY, HRUFF, LBLCF, MAKSY, MLFNF, PUK)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 24th:

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$29.00.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.00 to C$2.70.

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL)

had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$52.00.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets to C$150.00.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 620 ($7.67) to GBX 610 ($7.55).

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 602 ($7.45) to GBX 600 ($7.42).

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$15.25 to C$15.75.

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$126.50 to C$128.50.

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 146 ($1.81) to GBX 153 ($1.89).

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets to C$27.00.

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,460 ($18.07) to GBX 1,550 ($19.18).

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 5,840 ($72.27) to GBX 5,800 ($71.77).

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. to €23.00 ($25.00).

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$12.50 to C$13.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.