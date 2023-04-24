Request (REQ) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $92.26 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.0923 or 0.00000336 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Request has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $92.26 million and $963,529.88 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00008442 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00028581 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020515 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018913 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,482.00 or 1.00025012 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0955183 USD and is up 1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $729,797.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

