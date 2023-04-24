Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 527,068 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 348,826 shares.The stock last traded at $38.04 and had previously closed at $37.92.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3169 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm’s products and services protect people from pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, UK and Sub-Saharan Africa, Asia and MENAT, and Pacific.

