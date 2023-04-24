Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Searle & CO.

Searle & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 1.6% of Searle & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9,799.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,378,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,008 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $103,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,826 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,098,000 after acquiring an additional 760,968 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

NYSE RTX remained flat at $102.25 during trading hours on Monday. 858,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,592,060. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $149.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.23 and its 200-day moving average is $97.13.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Further Reading

