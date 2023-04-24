Raymond James Raises Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $271.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $241.00 to $271.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $260.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $223.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 14.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

