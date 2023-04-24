Raymond James Raises ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $75.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of ONEOK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a sector perform rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $66.46 on Friday. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.44. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

