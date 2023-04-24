Raymond James Increases Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $100.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TRGP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.45.

Shares of TRGP opened at $75.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 2.28. Targa Resources has a one year low of $55.56 and a one year high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.41.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 25.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 35.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

