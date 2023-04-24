Raymond James Boosts APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $53.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on APA. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on APA in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on APA from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on APA in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on APA in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.06.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. APA has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 3.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.74.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that APA will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. APA’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in APA by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 470,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,972,000 after purchasing an additional 140,742 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 719,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,934,000 after buying an additional 83,700 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 66,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in APA by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 720,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,986,000 after purchasing an additional 193,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in APA by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 79,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

