Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Trading Down 3.7%

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.63 and last traded at $49.74. Approximately 114,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,077,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Rapid7 from $37.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 Trading Down 3.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.77.

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $184.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,587,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 19.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 267.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 48.3% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 19,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.