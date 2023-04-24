Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Purchases 9,035 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 165,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 2.4% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $10,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $798,000. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,671 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.88. The company had a trading volume of 9,493,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,188,238. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $276.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.88. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.85.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

