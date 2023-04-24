Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,740 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,057 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.8% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $99.45. 5,215,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,350,841. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The company has a market cap of $181.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.26.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.65.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

