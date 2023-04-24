RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.33

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.33 and last traded at $28.09, with a volume of 10900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised RadNet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RadNet Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86.

Institutional Trading of RadNet

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $383.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.27 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in RadNet by 22.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,811,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,874,000 after acquiring an additional 326,274 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in RadNet by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in RadNet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RadNet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

Further Reading

