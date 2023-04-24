QUASA Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.80 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 47% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last week, QUASA has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $313.48 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00008352 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00028453 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00020285 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018768 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,765.59 or 0.99960300 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000113 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00120049 USD and is down -33.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $182.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.