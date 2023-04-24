QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Rating) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.69 and last traded at $11.50. Approximately 978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 16,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

QuantaSing Group Stock Up 5.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.97.

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.02 million for the quarter.

About QuantaSing Group

QuantaSing Group Limited is an online service provider. The Company’s online learning service provider principally in China’s adult personal interest learning market for personal interest courses. QuantaSing Group Limited is based in BEIJING.

