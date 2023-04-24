QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Boosted by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,911 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.54.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.02. 1,457,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,270,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

