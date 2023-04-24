Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:PROV opened at $13.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.48. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PROV. Talbot Financial LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $852,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 705,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,012,000 after buying an additional 15,646 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 381,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Provident Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 51.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

