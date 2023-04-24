Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Provident Financial Price Performance
NASDAQ:PROV opened at $13.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.48. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 6.70%.
Institutional Trading of Provident Financial
Provident Financial Company Profile
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.
