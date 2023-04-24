Presearch 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $124,806.38 (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Presearch has a total market cap of $26.65 million and $124,806.38 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Presearch token can now be bought for $0.0672 or 0.00000242 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Presearch has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Presearch’s launch date was July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io. The official message board for Presearch is presearch.medium.com. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

